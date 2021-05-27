newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

Jill Biden touts COVID-19 vaccine as safe, effective during Michigan stop

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Rapids — First lady Jill Biden declared during a Thursday stop in Grand Rapids that "now is the time" for people who have resisted to change course and get their COVID-19 vaccines. Biden spoke at a pop-up vaccine clinic at Grand Rapids Community College's DeVos campus. She promoted the...

