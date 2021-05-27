newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Homebuyers increasingly willing to pay above asking price

fox44news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — The red-hot U.S. housing market is widening the gap between what a home is objectively worth and what eager buyers are willing to pay for it. Fierce competition amid an ultra-low inventory of homes on the market is fueling bidding wars, prompting a growing share of would-be buyers to sweeten offers well above what sellers are asking. Home prices have rocketed to new highs and many homes are selling for more than their appraised value.

www.fox44news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
Kansas State
Local
California Real Estate
City
Anaheim, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Tucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing Sales#Home Prices#Home Buyers#Market Prices#Ap#Zillow#Nar#Corelogic#Homebuyers#Would Be Buyers#List Price#Sellers#Housing Markets#Comparable Homes#U S Homes#Inventory#Properties#Selling#Appraisers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
California Staterismedia.com

Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year’s pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
Los Angeles, CAtherealdeal.com

Canfield sells newly converted luxury rental complex

Canfield Development has sold a newly built condominium-turned-luxury rental complex in Mid-Wilshire for $55 million. An affiliate of investment firm Green Cities Company acquired the Estelle at 1333 S. Orange Grove Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Business Journal. Canfield completed the four-story building last year and converted to rentals...
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus- related restrictions if current positive...
California StateBuffalo News

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
Los Angeles, CAPLANetizen

The Numerous Obstacles—Past and Present—Facing Black Homeowners

Feature reporting by Ailsa Chang, Christopher Intagliata and Jonaki Mehta dig into the past and present of what the headline of the story refers to as the "racist architecture of homeownership." The statistics that explain the state of Black homeownership in the United States are staggering:. Over the last 15...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.