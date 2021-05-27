Queen Creek Conducting Community Parks Survey to Help Guide Future Decisions
Queen Creek residents can provide their opinions about future parks and recreation facilities to the Town Council by participating in a brief survey. Over the next several weeks, residents will be randomly selected to complete the online survey. Residents may receive either a postcard with a unique ID, or an invitation to participate via a phone call. The Town has contracted with the firm WestGroup Research in Phoenix to conduct the surveys.www.queencreekaz.gov