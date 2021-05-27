Queen Creek Conducting Community Parks Survey to Help Guide Future Decisions

The FatCats grand opening weekend starting April 16 drew as many as 700 visitors. The theater and entertainment center is at 20660 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek. In a press release, the Utah-based company, stated its “commitment to the town of Queen Creek is to be ‘better for having been at FatCats.’ We expect those who work here to leave better individuals than when they started. We also hope that our guests feel better for having spent time with us.”