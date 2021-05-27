Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek Conducting Community Parks Survey to Help Guide Future Decisions

queencreekaz.gov
 5 days ago

Queen Creek residents can provide their opinions about future parks and recreation facilities to the Town Council by participating in a brief survey. Over the next several weeks, residents will be randomly selected to complete the online survey. Residents may receive either a postcard with a unique ID, or an invitation to participate via a phone call. The Town has contracted with the firm WestGroup Research in Phoenix to conduct the surveys.

www.queencreekaz.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queen Creek, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Public Parks#Community#Guide#The Town Council#Westgroup Research#Queen Creek Residents#Conducting#Survey Participants#Recreation Opportunities#Public Safety#Online Participation#Town Owned Land#Bank Information#Mayor#Tool#Media Contact#Demographic Questions#Progress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Queen Creek, AZqueencreekaz.gov

Stronger Together – Queen Creek Recognizes Public Works Week

The Town of Queen Creek is celebrating Public Works Week May 16-22. With the theme ‘stronger together,' the week is a reminder of the important, core functions the professionals in the public works field provide on a daily basis. Public Works helps create a stronger community through street maintenance, traffic...
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

A Queen Creek elementary school helps Phoenix Rescue Mission

During the week of April 26, Lead Out Loud and Student Council leadership students at Faith Mather Sossaman Elementary (FMSE) collected cases of water for the Phoenix Rescue Mission. The water drive …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month...
Phoenix, AZkjzz.org

Q&AZ: How Often Does Phoenix Redraw Its Districts?

With the 2020 census results collected, states and cities are close to drawing new district boundaries. Through KJZZ's Q&AZ project, a listener asked: How often do Phoenix City Council districts get redistricted? Who draws the new lines?. Phoenix changes its district boundaries every 10 years, in line with the U.S....
Queen Creek, AZyourvalley.net

FatCats Grand opening draws several hundred visitors

The FatCats grand opening weekend starting April 16 drew as many as 700 visitors. The theater and entertainment center is at 20660 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek. In a press release, the Utah-based company, stated its “commitment to the town of Queen Creek is to be ‘better for having been at FatCats.’ We expect those who work here to leave better individuals than when they started. We also hope that our guests feel better for having spent time with us.”
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

Landsea Homes presents final home opportunities in 3 Arizona communities

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or “the Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today final home opportunities in three premier Arizona communities: Farmstead at Harvest in Queen Creek, Sundance in Buckeye and Olive Grove in Peoria. “The communities of Farmstead, Sundance and Olive Grove have enjoyed tremendous...
Maricopa County, AZyourvalley.net

Foundation offers presentation on scam

Sun City West Foundation partnered with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to present a free seminar focusing on trending scams. The seminar is scheduled 9 a.m. Thursday, May 18 at the Foundation building, 14465 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd. The presenter will be Joan Campbell, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office community affairs coordinator.
Queen Creek, AZyourvalley.net

Queen Creek approves preliminary $487.2 million budget

The Queen Creek town council has approved a $487.2 million budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 that includes $15 million in place holder funds for the purchase and design of parklands. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt...
Queen Creek, AZazbigmedia.com

Taylor Morrison buys 98.57 acres in Queen Creek for $12.4M

Taylor Morrison bought 98.57 acres of land in Queen Creek for $12,412,200, according to the commercial real estate tracking website Vizzda. The land is located at northwest corner of South Ellsworth Road and East Chandler Heights Boulevard in Queen Creek. : Ranking Arizona: Top 10 home builders for 2021. The...
Queen Creek, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Richmond American buys in Queen Creek

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Lennar Homes and Richmond American Homes.) Richmond American Homes bought 73.91 acres of land in Queen Creek for $25,417,725.75, according to the commercial real estate tracking website Vizzda. The land is located at 21843 E. Queen Creek Rd. In Queen Creek. The sale price breaks...
Queen Creek, AZqueencreekaz.gov

Queen Creek Recognizes Economic Development Week

From promoting economic well-being and quality of life by creating, retaining, and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth, and provide a stable tax base, Queen Creek is recognizing the efforts of the Economic Development industry. “Over the past year, our Economic Development team has been working harder than ever...
Queen Creek, AZyourvalley.net

Queen Creek Police begin hiring recruits, buying vehicles

With just months to go before it begins operations, the Queen Creek Police Department has entered a new phase. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will receive unlimited access to...
Queen Creek, AZyourvalley.net

Queen Creek now has a .gov domain name

The Town of Queen Creek has gone to a .gov domain for its website and email addresses. The QueenCreek.org domain transitioned to QueenCreekAZ.gov beginning May 3. The .org domain will remain …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless...
Queen Creek, AZbizjournals

National homebuilders pay millions to acquire 559 lots in Queen Creek

Three national homebuilders have paid $64.97 million for 559 lots in Queen Creek. Florida-based Lennar Homes, Georgia-based Ashton Woods and Colorado-based Richmond American Homes bought the lots from Communities Southwest in a deal brokered by land brokers Nate Nathan, Dan Baldwin and Ryan Duncan of Nathan & Associates Inc. "These...
Queen Creek, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Builders acquire more East Valley lots

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Fulton Homes, Lennar, Richmond American Homes, Taylor Morrison and Toll Brothers.) Three national homebuilders have paid $64.97 million for 559 lots in Queen Creek. Florida-based Lennar Homes, Georgia-based Ashton Woods and Colorado-based Richmond American Homes bought the lots from Communities Southwest in a deal brokered...
Queen Creek, AZqueencreekaz.gov

Queen Creek Recognizes Small Business and Tourism Week

Local businesses are an essential component of a vibrant community. Small businesses and tourism serve as important drivers for fiscal sustainability in Queen Creek and communities across the U.S. Revenues generated sales tax help fund important programs including public safety, parks and recreation and roadway improvements. In an effort to recognize these important industries, May 2 through 9 is being recognized as Small Business Week and Travel & Tourism Week.
Queen Creek, AZAZFamily

Queen Creek homeowner's mortgage deferral turns into major headache

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's a little hard to find. But that’s just the way Jason Hemphill likes it. His Queen Creek home sits on three acres out in the of the desert. “It’s quiet,” he told 3 On Your Side. “We got wildlife. I mean everyday, we see coyotes or quail in the back of the property."