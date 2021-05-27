Twilight Princess’s Minibosses Are The Ugliest, Weirdest, and Most Engaging Collection of Minibosses In Any Zelda Game
For all the criticism leveled at Twilight Princess by fans and critics, the game has some of the best enemy designs in the entire Zelda series. The murky and somewhat more realistic art style, while often maligned by many fans, lends itself to some incredible enemy and boss presentations. The game features some massive and monstrous bosses like Diababa, Morpheel, and Stallord. These foreboding creatures are sights to be hold, even if their fights do not always live up to the high standard set by the series.www.zeldadungeon.net