Twilight Princess’s Minibosses Are The Ugliest, Weirdest, and Most Engaging Collection of Minibosses In Any Zelda Game

Ever since first appearing in Link’s Awakening (1993), fishing has become a fan favorite optional activity in the Zelda series. Now a regular inclusion, casting a line and waiting for a bite can be one of the more relaxing moments of Link’s journey, but it can also be an intense test of patience and willpower. Most Zelda games that feature fishing have a variety of fish to catch, and these aquatic adventures can manifest as mini-games or long-term quests. All of these instances can be enjoyable, but which is the best? In which Zelda game do you most enjoy having Link brush up on his angling while Hyrule is in imminent peril?