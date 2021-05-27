ADOPTING A RESCUE DOG—HOW YOU CAN SPOT A SCAM
The conversation began, ironically, on a Facebook post about National Rescue Dog Day. I'd responded to a comment from a person I've known in real life for many years. I'd added the thought that not all "rescue" situations are equal: disreputable "rescues" can turn out to be mere scams. To follow up with my friend, I offered a link to an article that I'd written about questions to ask first when dealing with an animal rescue organization. My friend answered privately, in some distress.