ADOPTING A RESCUE DOG—HOW YOU CAN SPOT A SCAM

Whoobie was the smartest dog I have ever known. He was quick to learn tricks: all the typical ones like sit, lay down, roll over, and stay. Then he learned to shut doors and drawers. He danced on request. He could find any toy by name. If I said “run,” he would. If I told him we were having a visitor soon, he would sit at the window and wait, then howl with excitement when he heard the vehicle pull up. At the dog park, he was, of course, the sheriff. He would hear dogs fighting and run to break them up. I would yell, “Whoobie! This doesn’t concern you!” But off he’d go.