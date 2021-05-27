newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Studies: Immunity for those who had COVID-19 and those vaccinated could last for years

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25jBSm_0aDZpuW800

Two recently released studies seem to show that those who have been infected with COVID-19 will likely have lifelong immunity from the virus that has killed more than 3.4 million people worldwide.

According to The New York Times, a study published Monday in the journal Nature showed cells that retain a memory of the virus persist in a person’s bone marrow and may produce antibodies whenever the body needs them, even years later.

Antibodies are proteins within the body that can recognize invading viruses and work to neutralize them.

The second study was posted online at BioRxiv, a site for biology research, and it found that certain cells, called memory B cells, continue to mature and strengthen for at least 12 months after a person is first infected with the virus.

Both reports looked at people who had been exposed to the novel coronavirus within the past 12 months.

“People who were infected and get vaccinated really have a terrific response, a terrific set of antibodies, because they continue to evolve their antibodies,” said Dr. Michel Nussenzweig, an immunologist at Rockefeller University in New York who led the study on memory maturation.

Nussenzweig’s team found that neutralizing antibodies, or antibodies that help to prevent reinfection from a virus, were unchanged for between six and 12 months after infection by the COVID-19 virus.

“I expect that they (the antibodies) will last for a long time.”

The results could be similar for those who have not been infected with the virus but have gotten the COVID-19 vaccination.

Protection from COVID-19 vaccines alone will likely not be as strong and could lead to the need for a booster shot at some time in the future, according to Nussenzweig.

“That’s the kind of thing that we will know very, very soon,” he said.

To read the New York Times story on the new research, click here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

View All 38 Commentsarrow_down
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
33K+
Followers
46K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccination#Cells#The New York Times#Biorxiv#Rockefeller University#Cox Media Group#Nature#Covid 19 Vaccines#Lifelong Immunity#Infection#Neutralizing Antibodies#Invading Viruses#Biology Research#Reinfection#Bone Marrow#People#Memory Maturation#Dr Michel Nussenzweig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Half of People Who Did This Had No Antibodies After Vaccination, Study Says

Just like the coronavirus itself, the vaccine that protects against COVID-19 can affect everyone differently. Some people have no side effects, others are stuck in bed for a couple of days. And while some people build up strong immunity after getting their shots, others aren't so lucky. While it's difficult to predict how you'll respond, medical experts have cautioned that people with autoimmune disorders or those who take immune suppressants may not have a robust response. And now, a new study found that one group of people tends to have particularly reduced immunity after getting vaccinated. In fact, half of them have no antibodies after their vaccination.
Public HealthMedscape News

COVID-19: Porters Had Higher Rates of Infection Than Doctors

A study of health care workers in Scotland shows they were three times more likely to become infected during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic compared with the general population. Around one in five workers who were infected were asymptomatic and unaware they had COVID-19. The study, published in...
Public HealthLake Geneva Regional News

Doctors urge COVID-19 vaccine for those who had coronavirus infection

As demand for COVID-19 vaccine continues to wane amid plentiful supply, doctors are urging one group in particular to get immunized: those who have had COVID-19. A previous coronavirus infection is thought to prevent people from getting infected again for three months or more, but vaccination is believed to provide longer and better protection, including against some of the more transmissible coronavirus variants. Some people mistakenly think they can skip the vaccine if they were infected, leading doctors to emphasize the recommendation that they, too, should get the injections.
ScienceThe Hill

Scientists have determined the oldest age humans can live to

Researchers studying the relationship between aging and the ability to cope with stress found that limits of a human lifespan lie anywhere from 120 to 150. Based on data collected from an iPhone app and medical records from volunteers in both the United States and United Kingdom, the study’s authors measured a subject's resilience to stressors.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a new study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Caught COVID and Maybe Didn't Know It.
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

6 Biggest COVID-19 Vaccine Myths Busted By Top Doctors

Many Americans are hesitant to get vaccinated due to misinformation. U.S. states are expected to give at least one dose of vaccine to 70% of adults by July 4. Health experts have cleared up the confusion about the vaccine with reliable facts. At least three states in the United States...
Public HealthPosted by
PennLive.com

COVID-19 vaccines don’t cause sudden hearing loss, study finds

When you administer tens of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine, you’re bound to get reports of all kinds of side effects. That includes accounts of sudden hearing loss. Doctors at Johns Hopkins University treated some of the people whose hearing suffered in the wake of a COVID-19 shot, and it made them wonder whether the vaccine really could have been responsible. So they decided to investigate.
CancerPhramalive.com

Covid-19 lab leak theory cannot be ruled out, leading scientists say

COVID-19 lab leak theory cannot be ruled out, leading scientists say. The origin of the novel coronavirus is still unclear and the theory that it was caused by a laboratory leak needs to be taken seriously until there is a rigorous data-led investigation that proves it wrong, a group of leading scientists said.
Pharmaceuticalswitneygazette.co.uk

Pandemic 'is over' if vaccines stop deaths says Oxford professor

THE Covid-19 pandemic would be 'over' if hospitalisations and deaths remain low, one of the Oxford vaccine group professors has said. Andrew Pollard, a member of the Oxford Vaccine Group which developed the jab being produced by AstraZeneca, also told Radio 4's Today Programme the coronavirus was likely to continue to infect people.
Public HealthABC 33/40 News

Those fully vaccinated very unlikely to spread COVID-19, Fauci says

Fully vaccinated people may be a “dead end” to COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci says based on research and data, those who are fully vaccinated are very unlikely to spread the virus. Doctors call this "promising news." As more people get vaccinated the chances of COVID spreading or of us seeing...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid vaccine booster shot will likely be needed ‘within a year’ of first dose, says Fauci

Dr Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday that people will likely need a Covid-19 booster shot “within a year” of their first dose, as the US and the rest of the world continues to inoculate people with primary shots."I think we will almost certainly require a booster sometime within a year or so after getting the primary because the durability protection against coronavirus is generally not lifelong similar to measles," the chief medical adviser to the president said at an event.There remains uncertainty around the timeline of any third booster shots for Covid, due to the lack of availability of data...
ScienceNBC San Diego

Study: COVID-19 Vaccines May Not Offer Same Protection for People With Immune Disorders

Benjamin Street feels as if he has been stripped of the promise that vaccines would protect him -- robbed of the chance to get back to normal life. “[I was] thinking this is really cool, it's going to be great, it's going to work, everyone is going to get it and then we’ll be back to normal,” Street said, recalling what he felt when he heard the vaccine had been approved. “But here we are.”