Final steps are being put in place to allow the Treasure Valley Reload Center to begin going out to bid in the next few months. During a telephonic board meeting of Malheur County Development Corporation Board on April 27, Greg Smith, Malheur County economic development director and officer to the board, said Union Pacific Railroad has signed off on the industrial track agreement which includes the switches that will allows cars to be moved in and out of the siding at the reload center. The railroad required that it’s own staff designed the switches, with the development corporation paying for the work, which a check to be sent to the railroad from the corporation board as other agreements are completed.