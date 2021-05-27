Aiding the Healthcare Industry in the Fight Against Cybercrime

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Telehealth Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”. According to the report, the global telehealth market was valued at US$ 6.0 Bn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2017 to 2025. The report suggests that increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and others is anticipated to boost the growth of the telehealth market from 2017 to 2025. North America and Europe are projected to dominate the global telehealth market during the forecast period owing to increase in focus on services for business expansion in these regions. Players are continuously expanding their services and products in North America and Europe. Increase in adoption of technology and rise in demand for self-care devices/solutions is likely to drive the telehealth market in Asia Pacific. The telehealth market in the region is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2017 to 2025.