Murky drama continues to unfold in the British Royal Family... Royal insiders staunchly believe it’s high time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put their titles to abeyance, much like how they agreed to do with their HRHs. The collective opinion is believed to have arisen after Harry’s recent outburst on Dax Shepherd’s podcast "Armchair Expert," where he compared life in the royal family to the "Truman Show", akin to being like “zoo animal”.