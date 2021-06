If you happened to watch any of the PGA Championship over the weekend, I was floored by the number of chronic cell phone picture-takers. I'm thinking, how can you enjoy the golf action when you are staring at it like a zombie through your phone? Thousands of arms up in the air for every shot on every hole. If I would have paid to be in the gallery, I would have been furious. You couldn't see anything because of all of the arms in the air.