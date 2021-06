One of the many great things about my job is how I can dress for work. And if you know me at all, then you know I'm wearing denim carpenter shorts and either a t-shirt or golf shirt. There may be one or two days during the winter when it's twenty-five below zero and the wind is blowing about 30 miles per hour, and I might put on jeans. But it's generally the same thing for me each day. I could probably tie my own tie if I had to, but it's been a very long time since I've had to try.