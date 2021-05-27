newsbreak-logo
The Unlikely Way Chris Nunez's Color Collab App Is Helping Amazon Tribes - Exclusive

By Carson Mlnarik
 3 days ago
The diverse energy and creative magic of the tattoo parlor have become delicious fodder for unscripted staples like "Ink Master," "Miami Ink," and "LA Ink," and while Chris Núñez has become a household name thanks to his time on reality TV, it takes only a few minutes of conversation with the Florida native to realize he's not in it for the fame. He's in it for the art and his latest endeavor, the digital coloring book app Color Collab, is a playground for creatives new and old.

