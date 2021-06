The US Air Force (USAF) is strengthening its Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) fleet, with a further six aircraft to be procured over the coming five years. The Department of Defense (DoD) announced on 1 June that Learjet Inc., located at Wichita in Kansas, has been awarded USD464.9 million for the procurement of up to six Bombardier Global 6000 aircraft and completion work out to May 2026.