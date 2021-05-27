Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph 5968G, now in White Gold Versions

By Robin Nooy
Monochrome Watches
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aquanaut stands out for being a casual-chic Patek Philippe purpose-built for an active lifestyle. Introduced in 1997, It was the first Patek Philippe to feature a rubber strap, and it has been a staple for the brand ever since. In 2018 came the first Aquanaut with a chronograph movement with the reference 5968A. Following on what can be considered a blend of styles by Patek Philippe, the collection now expands with new colours and a new material with two references. Meet the Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph 5968G-001 and 5968G-010.

monochrome-watches.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquanaut#Rose Gold#Black Gold#Wheel Diameter#Family Style#White Gold Versions#Patek Com#18k White Gold#White Gold Cases#Collection#Sapphire Crystals#Styles#Arabic Numerals#Feature#Spiromax Balance Spring#Brand#White Printed Markings#Hour Markers#Luminescent Coating#Orange Markings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
Related
RetailFratello Watches

Angelus Introduces The U30 Tourbillon Watch — A Tourbillon Split-Seconds Flyback Chronograph

Founded in La Chaux-de-Fonds in 1891, Angelus built a reputation during the 20th century as one of the most influential horological manufactures. The brand’s excellent in-house movements and vintage timepieces are coveted by collectors worldwide. My colleague, Balazs, is a big fan of the brand and owns a couple of vintage Angelus watches. Unfortunately, the brand was one of many that succumbed to the quartz crisis. After remaining dormant for over 30 years, Angelus was revived in 2015 by La Joux-Perret, the Swiss movement manufacturer. From here, the brand became the new sounding point for La Joux-Perret to display some of its most impressive mechanical marvels, including the model we see here today — the Angelus U30.
LifestyleMonochrome Watches

The Edox CO-1 Carbon Chronograph Automatic

As we’ve seen recently with the SkyDiver Neptunian, Edox is no stranger to ultra-robust watches and has become specialised in this specific field, always offering its products at accessible prices. With a history going back to 1884, it is also a well-established brand that has been crafting several innovative aquatic models in the early 1960s, including the renowned Delfin dive watch with a patented crown system – which was the most water-resistant watch of its time. With its CO-1 series, the brand is also entering the world of offshore powerboats together with XCAT Team Australia and its pilots. Knowing the needs of these extreme power boaters, you can imagine that the Edox CO-1 Carbon Chronograph Automatic is a powerful watch, as we’ll discover in this hands-on article.
ShoppingDappered

In Review: The Lorier Gemini Mechanical Chronograph

Lorier Gemini Mechanical Chronograph Watch – $499. About the author: Aaron K. was first brought to Dappered by his love of watches, but has found it to be a great resource for so much more. When not reading Dappered, he’s usually relishing being a dad, spending time with his family & friends, learning about most anything that can fly, or taking photographs.
Lifestyleablogtowatch.com

Szanto Debuts Desert Sands Chronograph Watch Series

In this current age of vintage reissues, many brands across the watch industry are dedicated to capturing the heritage and feel of bygone eras in modern designs. For brands with extensive back catalogs, this can take the form of reinterpreting classic past models, but a lack of longevity hasn’t stopped younger brands from participating in the trend as well. For a brand without its own vintage models to draw on, however, this can take one of two forms. The young brand can ape the style of another brand’s vintage design, attempting to interpret a recognizable watch in its own way, or it can aim to create something that emulates the feel of a certain time period without referencing any particular watch. Relative newcomer Szanto has made a specialty out of this second approach, taking loose, retromodern interpretations of stylistic periods for its stable of vintage inflected sports watches. The latest in this line is the Desert Sands series, a line of chronographs blending new and old influences that aims to capture both the feel of ‘40s military chronographs and the spirit of the British Army’s “Desert Rats” in their fight across North Africa during World War II. The new Szanto Desert Sands line is a loose and playful take on mid-century military watch themes, offering solid durability and finishing at an accessible price point.
Beauty & FashionFratello Watches

Patek Philippe Aquanaut Vs. Audemars Piguet Offshore: The Orange Olympics

In our Sunday Morning Showdown, two of our writers go head-to-head in an epic showdown for the ages. Strong opinions and hysterical hyperbole are welcome (so feel free to join in with the fun in the comments section below). And don’t forget to let us know which watches you’d like to see torn to shreds/effusively exalted next week. We’ll try and feature as many of our readers’ choices as we can. With summer on the way, we get into the spirit by pitting two aquatic luxury sports chronographs against one another. The Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph 5968A takes on the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Diver Chronograph 26703ST.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
InsideHook

Want a Unique Patek Philippe? Andy Warhol’s Watch Is Headed to Auction.

Nothing can juice the price of a watch quite like celebrity provenance. Case in point, when Paul Newman’s Rolex Daytona sold for over $17.75 million in 2017, eclipsing the uber-rare Patek Philippe 1518 in stainless steel, watch blog Hodinkee called the event “truly shocking.” To give you a sense of how much money that is, the exact same model minus Newman’s previous ownership goes for about 100 times less.
Beauty & FashionMonochrome Watches

The New Piaget Polo “Blue Panda” Automatic Chronograph

Presented in 2016, the Piaget Polo made quite some noise with its design, maybe slightly too conservative. Since then, the brand has worked hard on giving this collection more personality, more Piaget-ness so to speak. Following the initial time-and-date and chronograph models, we’ve seen Piaget Polo watches with colourful dials or contrasting bezel, and of course, earlier this year, the Piaget Polo Skeleton, a highly attractive model faithful to Piaget’s ethos. Now, it’s time for the Automatic Chronograph to come back in a handsome limited edition with a silver-and-blue colour scheme, contrasting elements and an integrated rubber strap. First launched as an exclusive for Mr Porter, but soon to be available worldwide, here’s the Piaget Polo Blue Panda Automatic Chronograph.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Robb Report

Patek Philippe Just Dropped 7 New Takes on Its Sporty Aquanaut Watch

Following up on the April drop of four new Nautilus watches, Patek Philippe is giving collectors what they want again by introducing a new generation of its sporty Aquanaut, its second hottest model, with seven new references. They include the first white-gold chronograph, an Aquanaut Luce Travel Time with a new dual-time movement for ladies, and three new stainless-steel Aquanaut Luce models with new colors and larger case sizes—up from 35.6 to 38.8 mm.
Beauty & Fashiondeployant.com

New: Patek Philippe refreshes the Aquanaut lineup

The Patek Philippe Aquanaut 2021 lineup gets a fresh set of novelties. The men’s collection gets a chronograph in white gold, and the ladies Luce collection adds 5 new models. Details within. Press Release info with notes in italics. New Patek Philippe Aquanaut releases for 2021. Aquanaut 2021 releases: Summary...
Beauty & Fashioncollectability.com

PATEK PHILIPPE MILLENNIUM ANNIVERSARY SET, REF. 5100 J/R/G/P

One of the greatest challenges in horology is the storage of power. Keeping a mechanical wristwatch running for 24 hours is in itself a challenge. It was fitting therefore that to celebrate the millennium, Patek Philippe created a wristwatch capable of storing ten days of power, an extraordinary achievement and yet another first for the archives of horology. And for the first time, the platinum version had a decorative feature, requested by Philippe Stern: a flawless Top Wesselton diamond set between the lugs at 6 o’clock to distinguish the platinum from white gold. This subtle indication was then used to identify all other platinum pieces in the company’s collection and the tradition continues to this day.
Apparelrevolutionwatch.com

The Making of an Instant Icon: Patek Philippe Reference 5236P In-Line Perpetual Calendar

What is interesting about the title prima ballerina assoluta or, in English, “absolute first ballerina”, is that there is no specific pathway to this greatest of honour. A ballet company can decree it; public opinion and consensus can formalise it. It can even be conferred by one legendary dancer on another, as was the case when Rudolf Nureyev referred to American dancer Cynthia Gregory as “America’s prima ballerina assoluta”. In the case of Phyllis Spira, she was given the title by the president of South Africa in 1984. Perhaps it is this nebulousness that makes this honour so rare. In the history of ballet, there have only been a total of 13 prima ballerina assolutas. But when it comes to the creation of complicated watches — and, in particular, the perpetual calendar — it is for good reason that Patek Philippe is the unrivalled prima assoluta of the watch world.
Lifestylerevolutionwatch.com

Patek Philippe Introduces Its First Complicated Quartz Wristwatch: the Aquanaut Luce Travel Time Ref. 5269/200R

The Patek Philippe Aquanaut is a relatively late comer to the realms of the elegant sports-chic wristwatch, having been introduced a whole 21 years after its predecessor, one of two Genta-designed pieces that dominate the genre, the hallowed, Nautilus. But in the near quarter of a century of its existence, Patek has built the Aquanaut in a fully fleshed out collection that clearly holds its own ground. Incidentally, the Aquanaut also holds Patek’s most affordable mechanical wristwatch offering in the present catalog, in the form of the time-only reference 5167A in stainless-steel, fitted on the signature composite black strap.
InstagramFratello Watches

Patek Philippe Nautilus — Video Killed The Radio Star

My earliest encounter in the flesh with the Patek Philippe Nautilus was somewhere in the early 2000s. Probably 2002 or 2003. Of course, I knew about the watch and read about it, but it was a rare thing. The Nautilus 5711/1A hadn’t even been introduced yet. In those years, every...
Beauty & Fashionartfixdaily.com

Miller & Miller's June 12th Watches & Jewelry auction features Patek Philippe, Tag Heuer, Rolex, Omega

(ARTFIXdaily.com) NEW HAMBURG, Ontario, Canada – A Patek Philippe Reference 3940 perpetual calendar men’s watch with 18kt white gold case and clasp, a Rolex Reference 1680 red Submariner Date men’s watch from 1972 with stainless steel case and band, and a VS2 diamond solitaire ring with a 1.99-carat center stone and 14kt white gold band are a few expected highlights in Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.’s online-only Watches & Jewelry auction slated for Saturday, June 12th.
Beauty & Fashioncollectability.com

PATEK PHILIPPE FIRST SERIES REF. 3940J

When the ref. 3940 was launched in 1985, the market was shaken by this innovative new look that was very different in appearance to the earlier Patek Philippe perpetual calendars. Bold and elegant, the first series ref. 3940 (as it is now known) featured sunken registers that have aged with time, as well as a signature font that is much more ‘vintage’ in appearance than later series. This early example is beautifully preserved and making a rare watch even rarer, the first series dial is in German. For an important study of this reference, please read this In-Depth Collectability article.
Lifestyletimeandtidewatches.com

The best bicompax chronographs (Part II) – The top tier from Hublot to Patek

After my first story on the enduring appeal of bicompax chronographs, this time we step it up a few notches from the sub $5000 category to the top tier. Today’s watches split into two main categories: first there are the chunky tool watches that reflect how the bicompax chronographs of the mid-20th century were, in fact, the forefathers of today’s sports watches. Then, there are the more formal dress pieces that mine the slim elegance of the ’40s- and ’50s references. But whether you lean towards rugged functionality or stylish looks, these twin-register beauties pose an emphatic reminder that, when it comes to chronograph sub-dials, three’s a crowd.
CarsMonochrome Watches

The Girard-Perregaux Tourbillon With Three Flying Bridges Aston Martin Edition (Live Pics & Price)

A few months ago, in February 2021, Swiss watchmaker Girard-Perregaux announced a new partnership with one of the most respected brands in the car industry, Aston Martin. As CEO Patrick Pruniaux explained, the connection made a lot of sense, but there was not yet a dedicated watch to see at the time of the interview. Well, here it is, the first Aston Martin x Girard-Perregaux watch, a watch that is based on the modern Neo-Tourbillon concept, but still with the iconic three bridges of the brand. Here’s the new Girard-Perregaux Tourbillon With Three Flying Bridges Aston Martin Edition.
Beauty & FashionHODINKEE

8 Great White Watches You Can Finally Wear Now

Summer is here! And while the world certainly isn't back to "normal" yet, things are opening back up in the United States, vaccinations are being administered, and there is, for the first time in a hot minute, some optimism in the air. And you'll want a watch to match. While...