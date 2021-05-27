The Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph 5968G, now in White Gold Versions
The Aquanaut stands out for being a casual-chic Patek Philippe purpose-built for an active lifestyle. Introduced in 1997, It was the first Patek Philippe to feature a rubber strap, and it has been a staple for the brand ever since. In 2018 came the first Aquanaut with a chronograph movement with the reference 5968A. Following on what can be considered a blend of styles by Patek Philippe, the collection now expands with new colours and a new material with two references. Meet the Patek Philippe Aquanaut Chronograph 5968G-001 and 5968G-010.monochrome-watches.com