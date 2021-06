“One fight goes bye bye for a while and another fight is taking its place.” So says Bob Arum, Top Rank honcho and promoter of Tyson Fury, in a Thursday interview with iFL TV. Arum is referring Saturday’s fight between Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor for the undisputed super lightweight championship of the world. The bout is a major event for the sport of boxing, but it’s being placed second fiddle in the media behind this week’s shocking news that an arbitrator ruled Fury must face Deontay Wilder in the ring for a third time by September. The decision has effectively crushed a highly anticipated fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world between Fury and Anthony Joshua.