‘Launchpad’ Primer: Everything You Need to Know About Disney’s Short Film Series, in the Words of the Filmmakers
This week, Disney+ has an exciting new way to showcase young filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds. Their new short-film series Launchpad goes live to the world on Friday, May 28, with six stories that offer diverse viewpoints on everything from Chinese to Jewish to Mexican cultures. We have a review of the series coming tomorrow, but there’s no better way to get a rundown of what each of these short films are about than by hearing from the filmmakers themselves.www.slashfilm.com