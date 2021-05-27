‘Launchpad’ Primer: Everything You Need to Know About Disney’s Short Film Series, in the Words of the Filmmakers

Biomutant is a brand new game from Swedish developer Experiment 101 and published by THQ Nordic. It is an action role-playing game that released on May 25, 2021 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One (though a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S version is coming at a later date.) Biomutant comes jam-packed with some pretty neat features including a pretty decent character creator (in my opinion) that allows you to customize your character to no end, which should really let your experience with the game feel as unique as possible. While I haven’t actually had a chance to play a lot of the game outside of the character creator, Biomutant does look visually stunning so far, so let’s get into what you need to know about using the Biomutant Character Creator!