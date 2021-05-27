Tempur Sealy (TPX) Deal for UK's Dreams a 'Smart Acquisition' - Wedbush

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.50.