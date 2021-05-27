newsbreak-logo
Tempur Sealy (TPX) Deal for UK's Dreams a 'Smart Acquisition' - Wedbush

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham reiterated an Outperform rating and $45.00 price target on Tempur Sealy (NYSE: TPX) after the company ...

BusinessFurniture Today

Tempur Sealy to acquire U.K.-based sleep retailer Dreams

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Bedding manufacturer Tempur Sealy International will acquire Dreams, a specialty bedding retailer located in the United Kingdom, for about $475 million. The company said the acquisition, primarily from an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, will accelerate the its growth in the largest European beading market, nearly doubling the company’s international sales compared with 2020. Dreams currently sells Tempurpedic and Sealy.
Businesslanereport.com

Tempur Sealy to acquire Dreams, United Kingdom’s leading specialty bed retailer

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tempur Sealy International has executed an agreement to acquire Dreams, the leading specialty bed retailer in the United Kingdom, primarily from an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners Inc. The transaction will accelerate Tempur Sealy’s growth in the largest European bedding market and the sixth-largest economy in the world.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Temper Sealy International's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it is targeting Q2 net sales growth of 60% compared to 2019. Tempur Sealy's stock has been rising Thursday, up 7.54% to a price of $39.52. The stock's volume is currently 2.38 million, which is roughly 124.87% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.91 million.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Herald

Dollar Tree, Okta fall; Tempur Sealy, Tellurian rise

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Okta Inc., down $24.13 to $222.40. The cloud identity management company cut its full-year earnings forecast and said its chief financial officer is resigning. Best Buy Co., up $1.18 to $118.14. The consumer electronics retailer blew away...
Businessalloaadvertiser.com

Dreams sold to Tempur for £340m

The UK’s biggest beds seller Dreams has been bought by mattress maker Tempur Sealy in a deal for £340 million. The takeover ends eight years of ownership for the brand by private equity giant Sun European Partners, which bought the business out of administration in 2013. Dreams’ current management team...
