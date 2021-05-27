newsbreak-logo
Woodbury mom charged with attempted murder of 5-year-old daughter

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
A Woodbury mother seen by neighbors chasing a child along a street has been charged with the attempted murder of her young daughter, and the assault of her son.

Warning: This story contains extremely upsetting details.

Sadiyo Ibrahim Mohamed, 32, of Woodbury, is facing three charges for the attacks that left her daughter – aged 5 – with critical injuries that required emergency surgery, including a fractured skull, a brain bleed, a lacerated liver, and broken ribs.

As of Thursday morning, she remained in a critical condition in a hospital, Woodbury Police told Bring Me The News.

Witnesses called police in the early hours of Wednesday morning after seeing Mohamed chasing her screaming 6-year-old son – who also suffered severe bruising and contusions – down Lake View Alcove, with neighbors also reporting a "dead baby" laying on the street near Mohamed's home.

When responders arrived they found the "baby" in question was the 5-year-old daughter, who was still alive albeit suffering severe injuries.

A criminal complaint against Mohamed states the 32-year-old told police she had bipolar disorder and had been off her medications for a couple of months. She said she had been paranoid and hallucinating for the past couple of days and "believed her kids were playing games on her, which made her confused."

"She said she wasn't sure if her kids were the devil or a demon which made her question if she should hurt them or not," the complaint says, with Mohamed saying she had been hospitalized in the past for mental health reasons.

Responders also found another child – aged 3 – inside Mohamed's home, who appeared to be unharmed.

One of Mohamed's neighbors told police the 6-year-old son had previously told them that Mohamed hit him and his sister. Several other neighbors reported hearing a child screaming for several minutes outside shortly before police were called at 12:45 a.m., along with "what sounded like slaps or thumps."

"One neighbor reported seeing an adult female standing near the child on the ground and a male child standing behind the adult. The adult became upset and began chasing the male child who ran away," the complaint says.

When interviewed, the 6-year-old son told police his mom had kicked him out of the house, and prior to that had been hitting him and the older of his two sisters.

"They did not do anything and did not know why his mom was mad," the complaint states, with the boy saying his mom would use a foot-long gray cylinder to hit them, saying she kept it in her closet in the bedroom and had used it many times before.

He also said while his mom was hitting his sister, she was saying "sorry Mommy," while Mohamed was saying she "didn't trust" the daughter.

Mohamed has been charged with second-degree attempted murder with intent, first-degree assault causing great bodily harm, and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

