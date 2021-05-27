Disguise in Deal with Funko (FNKO) to Create Pop! Masks
Disguise, Inc., world leader in costume design and manufacturing, today announced a global agreement and innovative collaboration with Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO), the leading pop culture consumer products company, to design, market, manufacture and distribute Pop! Masksâ„¢ in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, South America, and Asia commencing in 2021. Initial designs for 2021 will feature iconic characters from top licensors like Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures Entertainment.www.streetinsider.com