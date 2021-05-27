Disguise in Deal with Funko (FNKO) to Create Pop! Masks

As a massive fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Funko Pops are the perfect collectibles for fans. Comic books are the best way to celebrate the comic book version of our favorite heroes, but Funko captures the MCU perfectly. As a completionist of the MCU wave of Pop Vinyls, it is always a real treat to see a new one release. This week alone, we finally got the official reveal of the newest wave of Marvel Pops with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, Funko is taking a trip through the time stream as they return fans to Phase One with a brand new Iron Man Pops. Coming out of Iron Man 2, Iron Man is suiting up in his Mark IV armor with his Gantry in this new PX Previews Exclusive. The Pop captures Tony Stark as he prepares to suit up or down with parts from his labs capturing some iconic scenes from the film.