Ending Our Addiction to Natural Gas Will Not Be Easy
The Philadelphia Gas Works, founded in 1836, is the oldest gas utility in the country and still one of the most substantial with its 6000 miles of service lines and more than half a million customers. The nation’s largest gas utility is our SoCalGas Co. The reality, however, is that today all gas providers are facing existential threats from the quickening energy transition that aims to convert buildings from gas to electricity.www.independent.com