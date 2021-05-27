Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

MeisterSinger Perigraph “Mellow Yellow” Limited Edition

By Rebecca Doulton
Monochrome Watches
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho says that a single-handed watch can only display the hours? MeisterSinger, the German watch brand from Münster, has been producing single-handed wristwatches with a surprising array of functions. Inspired by man’s invention of sundials, MeisterSinger also takes design cues from the first single-handed mechanical clocks invented in the 14th century to ring bells at regular intervals. Since 2001, MeisterSinger has developed a universe of original, single-handed, design-winning watches that can provide hours and minutes, day & date, jumping hours, power reserve indicators, chronographs, astronomical complications like the Lunascope and even a recent Sonnerie au Passage. The Perigraph, which appeared in 2013, combines a single central hand to indicate the hours and minutes, and instead of the conventional solution of popping the date in an aperture, the Perigraph features the date on a date ring in the centre of the dial. Visited in a host of colour combinations and even in a bronze case in 2018, this year, the Perigraph returns in a flamboyant yellow suit with contrasting blue accents and a dash of red. Celebrating the brand’s twentieth anniversary, the MeisterSinger Perigraph Mellow Yellow will be limited to 200 pieces.

monochrome-watches.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meistersinger#Limited Edition#Complete Edition#Elegant Design#Brand Design#Stainless Steel#German#M Nster#Greek#Swiss#Sellita#38h Power Reserve#Blue Accents#Colour Combinations#Thick Geneva Stripes#Circularis Models#Classic Automatic Calibre#Casual White Stitching#Design Cues#Chronographs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Carshypebeast.com

URWERK Kills-Off UR-105 With Tantalum Hull Limited Edition

Swiss independent URWERK, a favorite of Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr, is killing-off its UR-105 model to make way for a new design. The UR-105 TTH or Tantalum Hull is a final, limited run of 12 pieces with a case made from tantalum, a particularly hard precious metal with a density similar to platinum.
Beauty & Fashioncollectability.com

COLLECTABILITY IN-DEPTH LIMITED EDITION SERIES IV: TIMEPIECES TO MARK THE MILLENNIUM

As the year 2000 approached, so did speculation among the watchmaking community as to how Patek Philippe would celebrate such a momentous period in history. How could it surpass the brilliance of the Calibre 89 in just 11 relatively short years in watchmaking development terms? The company did not disappoint and unveiled one of its most spectacular creations: the Star Caliber 2000 with 21 complications. In addition, the company launched the ref. 5100 with a revolutionary rectangular movement capable of storing for the first time, ten days’ worth of winding power. Even the Patek Philippe Geneva Salon had its own limited edition, the ref. 5032 Millennium.
Lifestylesgbonline.com

Igloo Releases Limited Edition Photographer Series Playmate Cooler Collection

Igloo released its Limited Edition Photographer Series Playmate cooler collection featuring the works of Magdalena Wosinska, Atiba Jefferson and Estevan Oriol. “It’s a huge honor to collaborate with Magdalena, Atiba and Estevan on our Photographer Series,” said Brian Garofalow, CMO, Igloo. “Each photographer is incredibly talented and has created unique iconic work. We’re thrilled to feature some of their most celebrated images on our Playmate coolers while donating to causes important to them and providing fans the chance to own one of these limited-edition designs.”
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Sage Nation Reimagines Garbstore Silhouettes Into Limited ‘Archive Editions’ Pieces

London-retailer Garbstore has just unveiled its limited-edition capsule, ‘Archive Editions’, with emerging designer, Sage Nation. The 32-piece collection pays homage to the London retailer’s utilitarian style with a selection of workwear jackets and shirts as well as functional trousers, shorts and a handful of accessories crafted in a unique mix of texture and finishes.
Advocacyhypebeast.com

WESN and Momotaro Team up for a Limited-Edition Denim-Bound Pocket Knife

To celebrate the success of its latest Samla pocket knife Kickstarter project, U.S. hardware company WESN is now teaming up with Japan’s famed Momotaro Jeans to create a limited run of its latest model, bound in the latter’s iconic white-striped denim. Built to age with style, the limited-edition pocket knife...
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

Titleist launches Limited Edition bag prize ball promotion

Titleist is continuing its support of trade partners, as well as dedicated golfers across the UK and Ireland, by launching its popular Limited Edition Golf Bag promotion again in 2021. Now in its fourth year, the incentive rewards golfers who place their trust in Titleist, with entry into a local...
Food & Drinkswolfandbadger.com

Coffee Raccoon Limited Edition Giclee Print

This is a Giclee print of my original pen and ink illustration. Printed on high quality archival quality Hahnemühle Etching Paper. The print is signed stamped and is a limited edition of 50. It will be carefully packaged in tissue and sent in a postal tube. Comes Unframed. There aren't...
Businessluxurylaunches.com

Bang & Olufsen has collaborated with Berluti for a limited edition collection

Up next in luxe collaborations is news of a partnership between luxury brand Berluti and Danish luxury audio brand Bang & Olufsen for a limited-edition collection of accessories. The association combines signature sound, timeless design, and unrivaled leather expertise and is much awaited by the brand connoisseurs. The collection includes...
Hobbiesgeekculture.co

Asmodee Releases Limited Edition 3D Version Of CATAN; Retails For $300

CATAN, the gateway game for many to modern board games, will soon have a limited edition 3D version for pre-order. While it might look like a novelty for some, it’s actually not the first time a 3D version has been released. Back in 2005, a special collector’s edition of the game was available to select few. But the game did not have the same level of renown compared to the present day.
LifestyleMonochrome Watches

The Delbana Recordmaster II Limited Edition

The small Swiss family-run watch brand founded in the early 1930s looks back over its shoulder and revisits a model produced in the 1950s known as the Delbana Recordmaster. The 1950s and 1960s were the heydays for Delbana’s mechanical watches coinciding with the popularisation of Long Play records and turntables. Designed to celebrate the brand’s 90 years of independent watchmaking, the Recordmaster I appeared earlier this year. Using the name of the original 1950s model, the Recordmaster I pays tribute to the vinyl record complete with grooves on the black hour track. The second edition of the Recordmaster also plays the 1950s vintage card, but instead of celebrating the advent of the LP, it takes inspiration from the chrome record players (turntables) of yesteryear. True to Delbana’s philosophy of affordable prices, you can enjoy a straightforward daily beater with 1950s credentials without having to wait for an inheritance.
Shoppingthecigarauthority.com

Byron Limited Edition Humidor Release Shipping Now

Vintage is a term that is at times misunderstood, yet when Nelson Alfonso of Selected Tobacco releases blends with 5 years of post-roll age decorated by a uniquely designed humidor the term is fitting. This edition of Byron humidors is limited to one size in each blend, with only 5,000 cigars rolled for each century; the Byron cigar line has a century interpretation for any cigar enthusiast. The numbered humidors are limited to 200 of each Byron 19th Century Grand Poemas, 20th Century Habaneros and 21st Century Elegantes, standing out from their series as they are only available once a year in numbered humidors. The Byron line adopted its name in 1850 by honoring the famous British poet Lord Byron. Today the line has become an.
RetailMaxim

G-SHOCK Unveils Limited-Edition 'Blue Phoenix' MT-G Watch

Casio's luxury MT-G line has a colorful new addition in the limited-edition model MTGB2000PH2A. Inspired by the legend of the Blue Phoenix -- a symbol of renewal, rebirth, and immortality -- this new timepiece owes its eye-catching look to a multicolored dial and rainbow ion plating on the bezel and case.
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Capsule Collections

Japanese casual wear brand UNIQLO, and Finnish Design House Marimekko, collaborated to launch a limited-edition capsule collection for Spring/Summer 2021. The collection is available for purchase online and in select stores. Thematically, the collection follows a "joyful summer" philosophy by taking inspiration from the Nordic midsummer traditions. The new product...
Bicyclesroadbikeaction.com

FIRST LOOK: COLNAGO LIMITED EDITION TOUR DE FRANCE V3RS

Colnago is pleased to announce the first official bicycle in the history of the Tour de France in collaboration with ASO (Amaury Sport Organization), the race organizing company. There are only 108 units – just like the number of editions of the Tour de France from 1903 until today. The...
Apparelablogtowatch.com

MW&Co. Asset Black Badger Limited-Edition Watch + Interview

Sponsored post presented on aBlogtoWatch for advertiser. French watchmaker MW&Co. has teamed up with the illumination icon Black Badger for a limited-edition watch known as the MW&Co. Asset Black Badger. Part of the larger Asset watch family, the Asset Black Badger is a highly limited-edition set of just 10 pieces that includes a series of luminant material inserts produced by Black Badger. The result is an unprecedented expression in futurism and fun, with a bold timepiece that, once charged by the light, will glow wildly on the wrist.
Drinkswhiskeyraiders.com

High West Limited Edition Rendezvous Rye

Not enough users have reviewed this. A blend of straight rye whiskies, now comprised with more High West distillate than before, Rendezvous Rye has recently become a Limited Release for the brand. Bottled at 46% ABV, this new bottling is also sporting a complete label re-design. Nose:. Complex, a great...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Limited edition "Flash Silver" OnePlus 9 Pro revealed; take a look

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the company’s latest flagship, but already a special edition of the smartphone has been revealed. The OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Limited Edition focuses on all things silver and the company will make only 1,500 units. The new OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Edition is...
YogaTrendHunter.com

Limited Edition Meditation Sets

Halfmoon recently made three new meditation sets available to consumers who are looking to find peace of mind with a little bit of self-care. The Crescent Sit Set consists of the Zaburton and Crescent Meditation Cushion, available in two patterns. While the Zaburton is a soft platform that offers exceptional support to one's seat, legs, and feet, the Crescent Meditation Cushion is filled with buckwheat and is fully malleable.