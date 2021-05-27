MeisterSinger Perigraph “Mellow Yellow” Limited Edition

Who says that a single-handed watch can only display the hours? MeisterSinger, the German watch brand from Münster, has been producing single-handed wristwatches with a surprising array of functions. Inspired by man’s invention of sundials, MeisterSinger also takes design cues from the first single-handed mechanical clocks invented in the 14th century to ring bells at regular intervals. Since 2001, MeisterSinger has developed a universe of original, single-handed, design-winning watches that can provide hours and minutes, day & date, jumping hours, power reserve indicators, chronographs, astronomical complications like the Lunascope and even a recent Sonnerie au Passage. The Perigraph, which appeared in 2013, combines a single central hand to indicate the hours and minutes, and instead of the conventional solution of popping the date in an aperture, the Perigraph features the date on a date ring in the centre of the dial. Visited in a host of colour combinations and even in a bronze case in 2018, this year, the Perigraph returns in a flamboyant yellow suit with contrasting blue accents and a dash of red. Celebrating the brand’s twentieth anniversary, the MeisterSinger Perigraph Mellow Yellow will be limited to 200 pieces.