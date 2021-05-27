Cancel
White Bear Lake, MN

Trump supporter who swung golf club at couple with political sign pleads guilty

By Melissa Turtinen
A Lino Lakes man who swung a golf club at an elderly couple holding an anti-Donald Trump sign in White Bear Lake last November has pleaded guilty.

Mark Ulsaker, 50, was charged in Ramsey County, accused of attacking the couple on Nov. 8, 2020, the day after the election was called for President Joe Biden.

Ulsaker, who told police he is a supporter of former President Trump and was mad about the couple's sign, pleaded guilty on May 25. His sentencing is scheduled for July 14, court records show.

According to the plea agreement, Ulsaker pleaded guilty to two counts of threats of violence. The other more serious charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fourth-degree assault of a peace officer will be dismissed.

The incident

The criminal complaint says around 3 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2020, Ulsaker pulled his truck up next to a group of people on the corner of Highway 96 and Centerville Road in White Bear Lake and shouted an expletive at them.

He then parked his truck in a nearby parking lot and walked over to the group, swinging a golf club at the victims' heads while they were sitting in chairs, charges said. When the club broke after he hit the woman's chair, Ulsaker pushed her over and then punched the man in the head.

He fled to his truck and the woman followed, at which point Ulsaker drove up the curb to scare her and then drove off, the charges state.

When police confronted Ulsaker at his home, he threw a punch at an officer who blocked him, injuring his right thumb, the complaint says.

In an interview with police after he was arrested, Ulsaker said he's a "Trump supporter" and got mad when he saw the couple's sign.

