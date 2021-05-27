Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

New name for a well-known itch: ‘maskne

By Laura Lane
Herald Community Newspapers
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcne: hair follicle and oil glands disorder when glands clog, causing pimples and cysts. Doctors say that wearing a mask can cause breakouts. Allergic contact dermatitis: a type of dermatitis/eczema caused by an allergic reaction. The formaldehyde and bronopol often found in surgical masks can create an allergic reaction. Rosacea:...

www.liherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itch#Skin Condition#Clean Skin#Chronic Inflammation#Chronic Stress#Dry Hair#Chest Hair#Northwell Health#N95#Numc#Tretinoin#Clorox#Mask Related Acne#Redness#Pimples#Rosacea#Breakouts#Oil Glands#Scaly Patches#Seborrheic Dermatitis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Health
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Helmets
Related
Skin CareNebraskaTV

Sunburns and skin cancer, what you can do to lower your risk

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States and worldwide, that’s according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Experts say if you catch it early enough, there’s a cure rate of over 95 percent for the three most common skin cancers. One in five Americans will develop skin...
Skin Carenutraingredients-usa.com

Study supports Juvecol salmon extract’s benefits for skin health

Supplementation with a proteoglycan extract from salmon cartilage improved skin hydration and restricted transepidermal water loss (TEWL), says a new study. Juvecol is a patented proteoglycan extract from the cartilage of salmon that reportedly induces the production of collagen and hyaluronan (a substance found in soft connective tissues) and enhances the proliferation of keratinocytes (skin cells).
Women's Healthmodernman.com

Sex-Based Differences In Oral Health

Different sexes have different dental care needs. By sex, this article refers to genetics assigned by chromosomes to be either male or female and not gender, which is somewhat subjective and self-represented. For this article, only sex-based differences and their effect on oral health, hygiene, and delivery of dental care will be addressed.
Healthdrweil.com

Can’t Stop Itching?

You’re not the only one. New research shows that seven percent of adults in the U.S. and as many as 20 percent of people in developed countries are dealing with some form of dermatitis, a common skin condition that causes itching. Unfortunately, effective treatment isn’t available for most patients according to Liang Han, Ph.D., an assistant professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology’s School of Biological Sciences. She and her team have focused their investigation on how to address itching on the palms of the hands and the soles of the feet, a common complaint in dermatology. Consider: in the U.S., there are an estimated 200,000 cases a year of dyshidrosis, a skin condition that causes itchy blisters to develop on the palm and soles. In addition, a variant of psoriasis can cause inflamed scaly skin and intense itch on the palm and soles. The Georgia investigators say this affects 1.6 million people in the U.S. each year. Dr. Han and her team have recently discovered differences in itch based on the presence or absence of hair follicles, a development that has opened new areas for research and, they hope, more effective treatments of patients suffering from persistent itching.
Pharmaceuticalslabroots.com

Cannabis: Could it Help Chronic Itch?

Chronic itch —clinically known as chronic pruritus — is characterized as an unrelenting sensation to scratch the skin, understandably lowering the quality of life of those who suffer with it. But in a case report published in the journal JAMA Dermatology dermatologists from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore,...
Skin Caresalonpatrick.com

Suffering from maskne?

Fight your maskne with bareminerals poreless collection. With mask mandates lifting it’s time to get rid of your stubborn maskne!. BareMinerals Poreless Collection is your new best friend. Full of skin-refining superfruits this collection will fight acne and shrink your enlarged pores. PORELESS Clay Cleanser: This skin-refining daily cleanser deep...
Medical & BiotechNews-Medical.net

Known pharmaceutical compounds could provide new therapies for COVID-19

After screening over 12,000 existing treatments, researchers have found many promising antiviral compounds that could treat COVID-19 or enhance treatments currently used. A researcher at Calibr, the drug discovery division of Scripps Research, working in the high-throughput screening facility used to identify potential COVID-19 therapies. Image Credit: Scripps Research. Re-searching...
Diseases & TreatmentsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dr. Roach: Criteria for diagnosing lupus

Dear Dr. Roach • I am 79 years old, at a healthy weight, and I exercise often. Recently I had a blood test that showed several markers for lupus. The doctor wants to put me on hydroxychloroquine. But first I had to have my eyes checked because the drug seems to have an effect on your vision. My ophthalmologist checked my eyes and said it would be OK to take the drug. But I’m nervous about it.
Women's HealthColumbian

Early menopause may raise stroke risk

Early menopause could mean an increased risk of stroke caused by blocked blood vessels, according to a new study. Yet for each year of menopause delay, stroke risk fell by 2 percent. Stroke is the second-leading cause of death worldwide, and women have a 4 percent higher lifetime stroke risk...
Diseases & Treatmentscueroregionalhospital.org

Take pride in your heart health

An American Heart Association (AHA) study showed that among people ages 20 to 49, 55% of gay or lesbian adults and almost 44% of bisexual adults were in poor cardiovascular health. That's compared to 40% of straight people. Researchers suggested that these patients may delay primary or preventive care because...
Diseases & Treatmentsautoimmunewellness.com

How Healing Your Gut Can Help Treat Autoimmune Disease

Chances are good that you have heard about the importance of gut health and nearly every disease state including autoimmune disease. Chances are also good that you have been overwhelmed by information as to what “healing the gut” even means and have gotten lost more than once trying to figure out where to begin. In this article, I want to help you better understand how our guts can become compromised and how we can practically and systemically support gut healing in order to improve overall health and decrease the burden of autoimmune disease.
Diseases & TreatmentsMonthly Prescribing Reference

AGA Issues Recommendations for Moderate to Severe Crohn Disease

HealthDay News — In clinical practice guidelines from the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) published in the June 1 issue of Gastroenterology, recommendations are presented for the management of moderate-to-severe luminal and fistulizing Crohn disease (CD) in adult outpatients. Joseph D. Feuerstein, MD, from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston...
Diseases & Treatmentsiweller.com

Discovery offers a potential new pathway to treat hypertension

Sumary of Discovery offers a potential new pathway to treat hypertension:. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is the leading modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular diseases and premature death worldwide.. And key to treating patients with conditions ranging from chest pain to stroke is understanding the intricacies of how the cells...
Lifestyleromper.com

New Report Finds A Known Carcinogen In Popular Sunscreens

A new report from the online pharmacy and analytical laboratory Valisure found high-levels of benzene, a known human carcinogen, in dozens of sunscreen and after-sun care products spread across a number of different brands. Benzene’s link to cancers like leukemia make the findings of this report particularly concerning. “Benzene is...
Health Servicesssmhealth.com

Health care that fits your life

SSM Health has just launched a new, innovative virtual care tool across the health care system, featuring real-time video visits with an SSM Health provider to virtually treat a range of conditions, from minor illnesses and injuries to urgent needs. This video feature, combined with our existing e-visit tool (previously...