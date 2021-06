On Afghanistan, defence ministers agreed that continued support for the Afghan forces, government and people is the best way that NATO can contribute to the peace efforts. The Secretary General stressed that NATO will continue to provide advice and capacity-building support to the Afghan security institutions and funding for the Afghan security forces. “We are also looking at how we can provide military education and training outside Afghanistan, focused on Special Operations Forces, and we are looking at how to fund the provision of services enabling Allies and the international community to stay in Kabul, including support for the airport,” he noted.