The worldwide aluminum shortage that’s constraining production for various industries means there is a temporary interruption in the production of Arizona license plates. Arizona Correctional Industries (ACI) is a branch of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry and has long produced license plates for the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division. ACI did not receive a scheduled delivery of aluminum and currently has none in stock for production. MVD has engaged another vendor, Intellectual Technology Inc., on an interim basis, as part of MVD’s continuity of operations plan, but the needed switch will result in a delay.