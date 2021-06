My boyhood — and still — friend Crockett Mathis and I were budding lepidopterists back in the day. After grueling hours of “study” at Atkins-Porter School, we would head north to his home on North Highland Street, tank up on chocolate eclairs or apple pie his mother had crafted, grab our nets and take to the fields — well, yards — of homes in the neighborhood in pursuit of butterflies for our collections. It seems Crockett was one step ahead of me in rare finds, the rarest of which was a giant swallowtail we spotted at the corner of East Wood and North Highland streets. There we spied the big black specimen, which had probably arrived on the winds of a stalled-out hurricane from further south.