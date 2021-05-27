Rocket Community Fund, The Home Depot Foundation Invest $750K in Permanent Supportive Housing for Veterans

Established in 1983, the Community Foundation of Greater Rochester’s sole purpose is to identify charitable resources within the greater Rochester area and preserve those resources for the community’s benefit. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life for citizens in the area by serving as a community endowment builder, a community grant maker, and community leader. The foundation has more than 100 funds and assets in excess of $10 million. It distributes more then $700 in annual grants to local recipients. More than 23,000 donors have supported the foundation since it began.