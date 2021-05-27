Rocket Community Fund, The Home Depot Foundation Invest $750K in Permanent Supportive Housing for Veterans
The Rocket Community Fund and The Home Depot Foundation today announced a mutual investment to bolster permanent housing for veterans in Detroit experiencing homelessness. Located at a facility operated by Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries in Highland Park, the 61 new apartments include kitchenettes, upgraded fixtures and renovated common areas that will meet the needs of veterans to serve as permanent, sustainable housing. Renovations are supported through equal donations from the Rocket Community Fund and The Home Depot Foundation.michiganchronicle.com