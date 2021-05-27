Cancel
Patent Filings Roundup: In Reversal, COVID Renders W.D. TX Trial Dates Uncertain for Fintiv; Semiconductor NPE Suits and PTAB Challenges on a Roll; Board Issues Order Barring Future Filings

By Jonathan Stroud
IPWatchdog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quiet week resulted in 28 petitions at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), mostly related to preexisting suits, though with a perhaps surprising number of semiconductor patents challenged, and three Qualcomm challenges to Monterey Research (i.e., Vector Capital) patents were all instituted; in general, the district courts had a light week with 55 patent filings, many complaints adding new defendants for old campaigns. Some of the recently filed complaints in the longest-running Blitzsafe campaign against were dismissed without prejudice against automotive OEMs; and probably most notable, in a Fintiv denial, a panel cited the global pandemic and the uncertainty of trial schedules in weighing that factor neutrally (while still exercising their discretion for other reasons), as discussed below. Sonos hit back with inter partes reviews (IPRs) against Google patents in their ongoing dispute.

www.ipwatchdog.com
LawIPWatchdog.com

Patent Filings Roundup: New NPE Solid-State Drive Suit Against Micron, Western Digital; Redfin Indemnitee Files IPR on Virtual Reality Tour Patents

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) had the usual 30 or so petitions this week (32, to be exact), with a fair number of procedural denials of concurrently filed petitions (i.e., the one-petition rule from the July 2019 updated Trial Practice Guide). District court patent filings sat at 71, with a significant number of Leigh Rothschild suits adding new defendants. A pretty standard week, it included the following:
EconomyTimes Union

Medipure Holdings Inc. Announces a Filing of its Provisional Patent for Psoriasis Treatment

Treatment for Inflammatory Skin Conditions Added to Innovative Pharmaceutical Company’s Portfolio of Prescription Medications. Medipure Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“MPI”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Medipure Holdings Inc. (together with MPI, “Medipure” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical incubator committed to discovering and developing proprietary prescription drugs focused on the endocannabinoid system, is pleased to announce the submission of provisional patent application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for MP-30X technology entitled “METHODS TO PRODUCE NOVEL FORMULATIONS TO TREAT INFLAMMATORY SKIN CONDITIONS” US 63/179,075 with a filing date of April 23, 2021. This invention relates to a novel topical/dermal formulation for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases including psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and atopic dermatitis.
Economybirminghamnews.net

Halberd Corp. Files Provisional Patent Application Complementing Patented Extracorporeal Radio Frequency/Laser Projects

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced the filing of a U. S. joint provisional patent application titled, 'Antibody Conjugated Nanoparticle Assay And Treatment For SARS-CoV-2.' The innovation is a result of Halberd's Sponsored Research conducted at Arizona State University (ASU). The provisional patent application covers technology developed to facilitate conjugation of metallic nanoparticles with antibodies against various bacteria and SARS-CoV-2, for elimination via radio waves. Additionally, the patent discloses the use of such a conjugated moiety as a means of detecting the presence and level of the SARS-CoV-2 viral load in a patient.
LawPosted by
Reuters

Fed Circ reverses BD loss on telepharmacy patent challenge

Medtech company Becton Dickinson and Co won on Friday its bid at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to invalidate a Baxter Corp telepharmacy patent. The relevant parts of the patent were invalid based on prior art that disclosed similar technology, U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy Dyk wrote for a three-judge panel, which reversed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision that the prior art didn't disclose all of their limitations.