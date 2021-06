GLOBE — Most of the Copper Canyon Fire, which has burned 2,652 acres, was mostly quiet Sunday. The fire closed US Highway 60 between Globe and Show Low all weekend. US 60 remained closed Monday between mileposts 253 and 311 — near Globe to just west of Show Low — with no estimated time of reopening. The fire seriously damaged guardrails along that stretch of highway, and due to public safety concerns, ADOT (The Arizona Department of Transportation) decided to keep it closed for public safety.