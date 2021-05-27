HBO/HBO Max Only Gained 11 Million Subscribers In The First Year Of The Streaming Platform

Believe it or not, today marks the one-year anniversary of WarnerMedia launching HBO Max. Boy, oh boy, what a year it’s been! We’ve seen the streaming platform launch with a fairly tepid response only to see the publicity explode when the studio announced that all of WB’s 2021 films would be debuting on the streaming service the same day as theatrical, making HBO Max one of the must-buy streaming services for blockbuster films. So, to celebrate its first year in existence, HBO/HBO Max has released definitive subscriber numbers to show just how much the streaming platform has helped the premium network grow. And, uh, the numbers are, well…underwhelming.