Cynthia Nixon On Never Running For Office Again, Revisiting ‘Ratched’ & Gearing Up For ‘Just Like That…’ [Interview]
Wigs. If Cynthia Nixon is going to pull off starring in three series at one time it’s going to be thanks to the power of wigs. The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning actress has already starred in the highly popular Ryan Murphy series “Ratched” which debuted this past fall. Soon, she’ll be seen in Julian Fellowes’ late 1800’s New York melodrama “The Gilded Age” and following that, she’ll return to a character she first portrayed 23 years ago, Miranda Hobbes in the “Sex and the City” sequel, “Just Like That…” To say Nixon stays busy is an understatement.theplaylist.net