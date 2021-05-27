Cancel
O'Brien County, IA

O'Brien County Campgrounds To Remain Open

 18 days ago

O'Brien County Campgrounds to remain open. Wednesday evening the O'Brien County Conservation Board held a meeting at Prairie Heritage Center near Peterson. The meeting was attended by a large number of people. The first item on the agenda was the resignations of three rangers and the director of O'Brien County Conservation. The resignations were accepted by the board with regret. Thereafter the board went into closed session at the request of those resigning.

