Mounting Costs Call Into Question The Wisdom Of Keeping Coal Creek Open

For the last decade, efforts to reduce carbon were simmering on back burners in various pockets of government but have now reached a full boil with legislative proposals and regulatory directives going all in on carbon reductions. The buzzwords we hear in Washington and in many states are that we need to “decarbonize our transportation fuels”. And while I certainly agree with this effort and the immediate role biofuels like ethanol can play, we can do more. Biofuels can also directly protect public health and improve air quality across the nation.