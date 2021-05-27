Mounting Costs Call Into Question The Wisdom Of Keeping Coal Creek Open
MAPLE GROVE, MN -- Yesterday, the Sierra Club, Clean Up the River Environment (CURE), Dakota Resource Council, and North Dakota Native Vote submitted a report to the Environmental Protection Agency explaining that the cost of bringing Coal Creek into compliance with coal ash storage and disposal requirements if the plant continues to operate is likely to total $35-85 million more than if the plant is retired in 2022 as planned.www.sierraclub.org