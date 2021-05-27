‘Old’ Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan Shows How Terrifying Aging Can Be In His New Thriller

For the longest time, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind had been my favorite movie. Number one across the charts. It was the one I repeatedly embraced back into my life, no matter what saga I was going through at the time. It was the one that I would recommend to friends and roommates, many of them non-film-enthusiasts who somehow missed hearing about this movie (although to be fair, I barely broke a decade when it was released and probably wouldn’t have cared for some of the posters). As a Kaufman-lite lobbyist, I’d suggest the film at the ripe moment shortly after one’s heart has been torn asunder. It was a movie that truthfully spoke, I felt, to how relationships come together and fall apart. My emotional growth was in debt to what the film brought to the genre of romantic dramas (though, having watched it recently, Eternal Sunshine certainly has a specific outreach to science fiction and adventure), the many hopeless romantics that it’s touched, and to the possibilities of what individuals can do for each other.