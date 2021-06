The outdoor vaccine clinic is available for youth 12 and older will be administered by Minit Medical at Imua’s newly acquired Wailuku property. Imua Family Services and Minit Medical will be holding a Vaccine Clinic for children ages 12 and older to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The clinic will be held on the lower lawn at Imua Discovery Garden on Thursday, May 20, 2021 (with the second follow up shot on June 10).