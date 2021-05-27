newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mounds View, MN

Charges in fatal Mounds View hit-and-run detail terror on roadway

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rxJ5t_0aDZnOdo00
Donald J. Harris. Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

Charges against a 62-year-old Coon Rapids man describe minutes of terror on a suburban roadway, with the suspect speeding and swerving both before and after fatally striking a woman who had been out gardening near the road.

According to the charges filed against Donald J. Harris Wednesday, officers responded to a grisly hit-and-run scene on the 8200 block of Long Lake Road in Mounds View shortly after 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. The victim, a woman who had been out gardening, was found in the road with "mangled limbs" and "lying in a pool of blood." She did not have a pulse.

At the scene, officers found two empty boots in the parking lane along the road, as well as a shattered plastic snow shovel between the boots and the victim's body. There were grass clippings in the street from the yard.

Police have not identified the victim.

Minutes later, Spring Lake police responded to a report of a black SUV that had hit a sign and crashed into a ditch on County Road 10 and Cottagewood Terrace, just a few miles west of the hit-and-run. Officers identified the driver of the black Ford Escape as Harris, the criminal complaint says. The vehicle's windshield was cracked on the driver's and passenger's side, with officers noting blood splatter around the former. Two bottles of alcohol were found in the center console and on the passenger seat.

Witness accounts, gathered by investigators, tell the story laid out in the charges:

One woman told authorities she saw a dark SUV that had been behind her vehicle pass, by speeding into the northbound parking lane where a woman was out doing yard work. The SUV struck the woman and the suspect never slowed, even after the collision. The witness called 911 and later identified the suspect vehicle as a Ford Escape.

A second witness was driving northbound on Long Lake Road and saw a dark SUV with a broken windshield speeding. When she noticed someone had been hit, she did a U-turn and went to check on the victim. But when she approached, she realized it was bad and could not get closer.

A third witness turned west onto Long Lake Road from Eastwood Road, a few blocks from the hit-and-run. While on that road, a black Ford Escape heading the other direction — but in the witness' lane — nearly struck her vehicle. She had to swerve into the grass to avoid a collision with the SUV, which she said was driving "extremely fast" and did not have a crack in the windshield. The witness got back on the road, headed south and saw the same Ford Escape, now with a smashed windshield on the driver's side. She followed the SUV onto Mounds View Boulevard, saying it was swerving all over the road, until the driver crashed into a sign, then into a ditch.

Two more witnesses reported similar accounts to police. One was almost rear-ended by the Ford Escape on Mounds View Boulevard, and she watched it swerve all over, then she called police. Another followed the black Ford Escape after almost being sideswiped, and managed to film some of the erratic driving behavior before it crashed into a ditch. He went to check on the driver, whose description matched Harris, and noted bottles of alcohol in his hands.

Investigators later found blood and hair in cracks of the windshield on the driver's side, with the hair matching the color of the victim's, charges state. Inside the vehicle, they found cigarettes and a small baggie with suspected cocaine. No skid marks were found at the scene of the hit-and-run.

After the final wreck, Harris had trouble using his phone and had problems balancing. A preliminary breath test came back with a BAC of 0.000. Authorities obtained a warrant to take a blood sample from Harris at Regions Hospital. The results were not included in the criminal complaint.

Harris is charged with two counts of felony criminal vehicular homicide — one for operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, the other for leaving the scene of a crash. Each carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.

Harris declined to speak to investigators.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coon Rapids, MN
Crime & Safety
Mounds View, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Mounds View, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Coon Rapids, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Escape#County Police#The Third Man#Felony Charges#State Police#Street Parking#Cottagewood Terrace#Suv#Mounds View Boulevard#Charges State#Suspect#Investigators#Spring Lake Police#Mangled Limbs#Passenger#Authorities#Lake#Grass Clippings#Blood Splatter#Witness Accounts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Authorities ID woman found dead in burning car

The person who was found dead in a burning car in south Minneapolis last week has now been identified as an elderly woman. Rosalyn Frances Bailey, 78, was named by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Saturday, two days after her body was discovered on the 5600 block of Minnehaha Park Drive South.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

1 dead after shooting near Minneapolis-Robbinsdale border

Minneapolis police are investigating another homicide after a shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on the 2600 block of North Upton Avenue on the city's North Side. ShotSpotter was activated at 9:04 p.m., followed by 911 callers reporting a shooting. Officers arrived at the scene and didn't find a victim, but minutes later they learned that a man had arrived at North Memorial Medical Center – located less than a mile from the shooting – with a gunshot wound.
Posted by
Bring Me The News

Charges: Alleged Minnesota killer used piece of lumber as weapon

A northern Minnesota man is facing a second-degree murder charge after he admitted to killing another man with a piece of lumber. According to charging documents filed in Beltrami County District Court, 21-year-old Scott A. Schulman, of Cass Lake, struck a man with a 2x4 multiple times in the head, in addition to punching the man in the head, during the early morning hours of May 21.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Man's body pulled from St. Paul lake

A man's body was pulled from Loeb Lake in St. Paul Thursday evening. Police were called to Marydale Park at 1120 Dale St. N. around 6:30 p.m. Thursday for a body found floating near the lake's fishing dock, St. Paul police spokesperson Natalie Davis told Bring Me The News. The...
Sartell, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Sheriff: Man shot in the neck near St. Cloud

A man is in stable condition at St. Cloud Hospital after being shot in the neck. According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, a 57-year-old Sartell man was shot in the neck outside a residence on the 32000 block of River Oaks Lane in LeSauk Township. The 911 call reporting...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Charges: Southern Minnesota mayor was drunk, drove 97 mph

The mayor of Elysian and former Rice County sheriff's deputy is accused of being drunk when he got pulled over for driving nearly 100 mph down Highway 60 last month. Thomas Edward McBroom Sr., 62, of Elysian, is charged with two counts of gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI, misdemeanor careless driving and petty misdemeanor speeding in connection to the April 16 incident.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's infamous 'neighbor from hell' faces new stalking charges

The Minnesota woman known internationally as the "neighbor from hell" is once again being accused of endlessly harassing the next door homeowners. Lori T. Christensen first rose to infamy a decade ago, after her yearslong harassment of her White Bear Lake neighbors led to the made-for-TV moniker. It was all enough to capture the attention of 20/20, which highlighted the "more than 100 calls to police, almost 50 citations and enough mugshots to fill a photo album."