Craig Beddis, CEO and co-founder of Hadean, explains why digital twins need the edge in order to truly prosper. Digital twins have evolved to become all encompassing digital replicas of anything from a single object to an entire industrial process. They incorporate and synthesise multiple layers of information to become reactable in the same way as their physical counterparts. However, creating these digital twins with the highest level of detail requires reflecting the volatile nature of their properties. Supply chains can be disrupted by changing availability of resources; factory processes can be affected by temperature and pressure. Our physical world is never static, and how things change is an essential part of their makeup. There are factors involved that are time sensitive and so representing these entities to highest detail requires simulating their constant flux of change.