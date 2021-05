FORT EDWARD — A Vermont man was sentenced to 6 months in Washington County Jail on Friday for spitting blood at five New York state troopers last August. Jordan L. Champion, 27, of Richmond, Vermont, was arrested following a traffic stop during the early morning hours of Aug. 6. Champion was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a series of traffic infractions. The trooper observed signs of drug use and asked the driver and Champion to get out of the vehicle.