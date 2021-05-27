PIN REFERENCE: Adafruit Feather nRF52840 Sense #PrettyPins

Manufacturing a new product at Adafruit, from pick ‘n placing to testing – Welcome the Slider Trinkey!. The Slider Trinkey is perfect for simple projects that can use a few user inputs and colorful output. This PCB is designed to slip into any USB A port on a computer or laptop. There’s an ATSAMD21 microcontroller on board with just enough circuitry to keep it happy. One pin of the microcontroller connects to the middle of the slide potentiometer as an analog input. Another connects to two NeoPixel LEDs. The third pin can be used as a capacitive touch input. A reset button lets you enter bootloader mode if necessary. That’s it!