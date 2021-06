Burglary: On May 11, 2021, Deputy Richard Wilhelmi responded to the 45300 block of Barefoot Drive in California for the report of a burglary. Arriving on the scene, Deputy Wilhelmi located Meghann Emily Abraham, 30 of California, in the area of the residence which is in the process of being sold. The basement door of the home was found open with Abraham's personal belongings inside. In addition, damage was observed to the home's windows where screens had been removed. Abraham was arrested, transported to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with Fourth-Degree Burglary to a Dwelling and Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1,000. Case # 25225-21.