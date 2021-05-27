Cancel
New FirstNet cell site launches on Spirit Lake Reservation to support first responders

By Press Pool
indiancountrytoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst responders serving the Spirit Lake Tribal communities as well as Benson and Ramsey Counties are getting a major boost in their wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet® network expansion currently underway by AT&T. We’ve added a new, purpose-built cell site along Highway 20 north of Warwick, ND and east of Tokio, ND on the Spirit Lake Reservation to give first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data. This new site will increase coverage and capacity for tribal first responders serving the community, as well as for first responders, residents and visitors to Devil’s Lake and in the Warwick-area.

