Take a Ride Now on Autonomous Shuttles Coming to Indy Next Month
Recently, FOX59 Reporter Mike Sullivan took a ride in a new autonomous shuttle in downtown Indianapolis, which is part of a new service that kicks off in June. The pilot initiative is a partnership between CICP energy technology initiative Energy Systems Network, May Mobility and the Toyota Mobility Foundation. It’s all part of the Together in Motion Indiana initiative that will bring the autonomous shuttle service to Indianapolis and Fishers, Ind. [WATCH]www.cicpindiana.com