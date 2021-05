With the 2021 Overwatch League season underway, we’re taking a look at how it's shaped up and how to follow along with our Canadian teams. A few years ago, the nations of the world came together to compete in the Overwatch league. The OWL is a global esports league filled to the brim with the world’s best Overwatch teams, coaches, and players. Coming off of an incredibly hype 2020, the new 2021 Overwatch League season arrived with many changes to the seasonal format. Teams are playing through the season via tournament cycles from April to August 2021. There are 4 tournament cycles total, each consisting of 3 weeks of qualifying matches all of which culminate in a September playoffs.