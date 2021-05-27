newsbreak-logo
‘Metro Bucks’: Atlanta rapper detained for making it rain at his high school graduation

By Veronica Waters
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
“I had to go big. I had to go big or go home!”

Eighteen-year-old rapper Metro Marrs had a secret at his Langston Hughes High graduation: “I’ve got 10K in my pants. On God. The money started falling out a little bit. I had to, like, pick it up before anybody’d see. It was crazy.”

The Migos labelmate and rapper behind songs including “O Yea,” “Wish Me Well,” and “Bye Felicia” signed with the Quality Control label last October. He tells WSB that the idea was simply to do something unforgettable for his Class of 2021.

“We’ve been in the pandemic for so long. We just all haven’t seen each other, so I just wanted to give my class a gift.

“I was like, ‘If I was to make it rain at graduation, how much would I want to throw up?’ I’m young, I’m a teenager so, 10K sounds big enough,” Metro laughs.

Metro’s team helped stuff $10,000 in dollar bills into his skinny jeans for the surprise. He made his move as the ceremony neared its close, as one of his honor roll friends wrapped up his speech.

“I wanted to wait at the very end, when everybody got their diplomas so I wouldn’t disrespect anybody,” says Metro. “I didn’t want to disrespect nobody, I just wanted to have a good time with my peers.”

The teen jumped onstage and began showering his classmates with dollar bills, smiling as the money fluttered down.

“I’ma jump on stage and throw the money and just splurge out,” was his plan, says Metro. “That’s just what happened. At first nobody really expected it. They were just like, ‘Whoa!’ Then I just kept on going. And then everybody started going crazy.”

Classmates cheered him on as he went back in for handful after handful, and assistant principals tried shooing Metro off the stage.

He didn’t even think about stopping.

“It felt legendary,” he says. “It felt good.”

Finally, school police bracketed Metro and hauled him backstage, as his classmates began chanting, “Let him go! Let him go!”

“My adrenaline was on 100,” says Metro. “That was a proud moment. That was a cool moment.”

Video shows Metro’s dad taking a huge stack of cash from him backstage--all the money he didn’t get to throw--and a police officer telling him over the chanting crowd, “He will not be marching out with everybody else.”

He’s not sure how much he actually got to rain on his classmates.

“I think I probably threw, like, $6,000. I couldn’t throw it all.” Some of his classmates wished for better aim, he tells WSB.

“They was like, “Yo, you missed me, I missed out! Why you ain’t throw none over here?”

“They was calling my money ‘Metro Bucks.’ It was kind of funny, no cap,” he added.

Metro says he was detained for a couple of hours, and has since received a citation for ‘Disorderly Conduct.’

“I gotta pay a fine, but it’s okay,” says Metro, who says the fine, whatever it is, is totally worth it.

Now that he’s a proud high school graduate, Metro says he’s going to continue making music and wants to travel the world. Building his budding career, he didn’t get to hang out with his high school friends because he was working every weekend, but it paid off as he got signed to a label when he was just 17.

Like his hard work, he says he has no regrets about his graduation ceremony stunt--but he has learned a lesson.

“Would I do it all over again?” he asks. “Yeah, I probably would. I probably would’ve jumped in the crowd with the kids and thrown all the racks. They wasn’t gon’ catch me if I did that,” he laughs.

©2021 Cox Media Group

