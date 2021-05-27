The Best Policy: Insurance Veteran and Entrepreneur Marcio Pepe Founds Innovative Startup Get-A-Quote

BOCA RATON, Fla. (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. Insurance shopping tool and tech start-up Get-A-Quote has announced that it is open for business, and is actively partnering with insurance professionals to extend insurance quotes to shoppers. For agents, there are no shortage of sources for leads, most of which take the form of shared access to a list of contacts, only a fraction of which agents are able to reach, much less close on. Because Get-A-Quote was founded by insurance professionals, agents will notice immediately how one of the primary pain points is addressed: lead quality. Get-A-Quote bridges the gap using technology to increase the connection, and maximize the likelihood of closing.