Avalara's New Tax Compliance Tools for Accountants

Absolute security has always been easy. You just pull the disk drive, bury it in a secret location, and then burn the map. Laughing maniacally is optional. The data is secure. Working with data without letting it leak out has always been much harder. Over the decades, mathematicians and computer scientists have been creating better, faster, and more elaborate algorithms that balance the need to keep data secure while making it available to answer questions. Some of the newest algorithms are changing the field by making it possible to accomplish jobs and deliver reports that were once impossible.