Avalara's New Tax Compliance Tools for Accountants

Deloitte has announced a $75 million commitment to boost racial and ethnic diversity in the tax and accounting fields. Making Accounting Diverse and Equitable (MADE) is a multi-pronged commitment to increase the number and quality of opportunities and leadership pathways for racially and ethnically diverse students of accounting and certified public accountants. To boost the representation of students, the accounting giant has committed $30 million to scholarships for students pursuing a fifth-year master's program in accounting and $45 million in support of numerous initiatives, including a CPA exam readiness program; the Deloitte Academy: Accounting Edition program, which collaborates with high schools, colleges, state CPA societies, and various nonprofits to introduce accounting to historically underrepresented and underserved youth across the country; and a strategy to support faculty and administration at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs) with curriculum development focused on the evolving skill sets that accountants need.