Rubber band Power mini Boat #3DThursday #3DPrinting

And after watching season 2 of the Mandalorian I decided that a LIGHTsaber wouldn’t cut it. So I got to work. First I printed out 3DPRINTINGWORLD’s collapsing Sith Lightsaber so that I could take some measurements and get a feel for settings I would have to use to make a saber of my own. I then reverse engineered my own circular lightsaber, mirrored it, and made Darth Maul’s dual bladed lightsaber. Then finally after 5 or so different Fusion 360 files and about 22 different iterations on the final one to get a product I was happy with. I really wanted a saber with sharp faceted edges, a sleek overall feel, and something that was… darker.