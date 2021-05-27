newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Rubber band Power mini Boat #3DThursday #3DPrinting

adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRubber band Power mini Boat download print and Enjoy!. Every Thursday is #3dthursday here at Adafruit! The DIY 3D printing community has passion and dedication for making solid objects from digital models. Recently, we have noticed electronics projects integrated with 3D printed enclosures, brackets, and sculptures, so each Thursday we celebrate and highlight these bold pioneers!

blog.adafruit.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rubber Band#Mini#3d Printing#Arduino#3d Printing#Diy#Power Electronics#Ravi3d#Adafruit#3d Printed Enclosures#Electronics Projects#Fun#Download Print#Boat#Sculptures#Solid Objects#Digital Models#Brackets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Cars
Related
Engineeringadafruit.com

2020 extrusion led mount #3DPrinting #Timelapse

I designed this mount in freecad to mount to the rear top cross beam of the prusa bear to light up the build plate with 7mm wide white LEDs strip lights. I’ve included the freecad files so you can modify to your liking. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4783567. Have you...
Visual Artadafruit.com

mini Toy Train #3DPrinting #Timelapse

Today I have a another 3D model mini Toy Train, Download and Enjoy also watch on youtube and don’t forget to subscribe me Thank you!. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4781271. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount...
Entertainmentadafruit.com

Post-It todo list stencil #3DPrinting #Timelapse

Saw something like this on reddit and decided to make my own version. download he files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4760273. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
Carsadafruit.com

Tesla Model 3 window button cover #3DPrinting #Timelapse

This is designed to stop my furry friend from opening my Tesla Model 3 window by himself. Two files for both left and right hand drive. After printing, I slightly bend it so that it fits the curvature. A hair dryer may help but not necessary as it’s very thin.
adafruit.com

Light switch protective cover #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Never accidentally flip your switch again! From shermluge on Thingiverse:. After looking at the other light switch guards, I needed one that is more secure. This cover I’ve designed is not only a guard, but also kind of a lock. You can still activate the switch via the 4mm hole at the top and bottom with a toothpick or such.
Entertainmentadafruit.com

The DARKSABER (a collapsing sword prop!) #3DPrinting #Timelapse

And after watching season 2 of the Mandalorian I decided that a LIGHTsaber wouldn’t cut it. So I got to work. First I printed out 3DPRINTINGWORLD’s collapsing Sith Lightsaber so that I could take some measurements and get a feel for settings I would have to use to make a saber of my own. I then reverse engineered my own circular lightsaber, mirrored it, and made Darth Maul’s dual bladed lightsaber. Then finally after 5 or so different Fusion 360 files and about 22 different iterations on the final one to get a product I was happy with. I really wanted a saber with sharp faceted edges, a sleek overall feel, and something that was… darker.
Entertainmentadafruit.com

Fibonacci Spiral Clock 30×30 #3DPrinting #Timelapse

This is a 146% scaled up version of https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:3955834, ideal to be printed on 30×30 bed printers (e.g. CR 10-S), using all available space. When scaling, several details have been accounted for: the thickness of the dial, hour and minutes is enough to keep them rigid despite the increased size; holes are still ready to be mounted on standard quartz clockworks (in fact, minutes is given a non-round shape that should minimize slippage).
Technologyadafruit.com

Ultimate Parametric Rugged Strorage Box #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Remix of my original Rugged Storage Box with a new snap closure and easy two-finger opening. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4786176. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi Witty Pi 3 Mini RTC and and power management board

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts might be interested to know about a new arrival to the Adafruit online store in the form of the Raspberry Pi Witty Pi 3 Mini RTC and and power management board, created by the team at UUgear. The small Witty Pi 3 Mini board adds RTC (DS3231SN) and power management to your Raspberry Pi, and allows you to create and define complex ON/OFF sequences with simple script. Witty Pi 3 Mini supports all Raspberry Pi models that have the 40-pin GPIO header, including A+, B+, 2B, Zero, Zero W, 3B, 3B+, 3A+, and 4 B+.
Visual Artadafruit.com

Children’s toy – Led Matrix drawing + Game of Life #3Dprinting #3Dthursday

I have created this toy for my little son. It is inspired with retro toy Grafo I had as a kid myself. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4798508. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
Technologyhackaday.com

3D Printed Flip Dots

Displays have come a long way in the last few decades, but none can deliver the mesmerizing visual and audio experience of a large flip dot display. Both old panels and new panels can be expensive and difficult to source, so [Larry Builds] made his own flip dots with the help of 3D printing.
Electronicsadafruit.com

PIN REFERENCE: Adafruit Feather M0 Express #PrettyPins

Here’s a pin reference for the Adafruit Feather M0 Express in PNG format. A PDF vector version resides in the corresponding PCB repository on GitHub. When you need more than just a pin number for simple input or output, diagrams like these reveal a board’s hardware peripheral multiplexing options — PWM outputs, analog channels, SPI ports and so forth.
Electronicsadafruit.com

Discord Security Camera #celebratephotography

WillMakesTV posted about this discord security camera project on Hackster.io:. Use an ESP32 Cam and a passive infrared (PIR) sensor to create a motion-activated security camera that posts photos to a Discord channel. We #celebratephotography here at Adafruit every Saturday. From photographers of all levels to projects you have made...
Electronicsadafruit.com

UPDATED PRODUCT – IR Break Beam Sensor with Premium Wire Header Ends – 5mm LEDs

Infrared (IR) break-beam sensors are a simple way to detect motion. They work by having an emitter side that sends out a beam of human-invisible IR light, then a receiver across the way which is sensitive to that same light. When something passes between the two, and it’s not transparent to IR, then the ‘beam is broken’ and the receiver will let you know.
Computersadafruit.com

A tiny MIDI controller with Raspberry Pi Pico and #CircuitPython

Sebastian builds a nine key MIDI keyboard. With a MIDI library available for the Raspberry Pi Pico making a little MIDI “piano” is relatively easy. The MacroPad which I build last month is the perfect little device to play around with this. If you want to follow along exactly, first...
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Multi-Turn Potentiometer – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

When you need the right resistance, a single turn might not cut it. That’s where multi-turn pots come in. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.