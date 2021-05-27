newsbreak-logo
Tom Brady to discuss 'bitcoin laser eyes' at leading crypto conference

By Anthony Cuthbertson
The Independent
 3 days ago

NFL all-star Tom Brady has accepted a surprise invitation to speak in the final keynote spot of Consensus 2021, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency conferences.

The announcement comes just two weeks after the 43-year-old quarterback updated his Twitter profile picture to include “bitcoin laser eyes” , signalling his hope that the cryptocurrency’s price will hit $100,000.

Bitcoin is currently trading at around $40,000, having crashed from an all-time high above $64,000 in mid April.

Brady was invited to appear at Consensus 2021 by Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, via Twitter on Wednesday - just a day before the final day of the conference.

He tweeted: “Hey @TomBrady - first laser eyes, then you’re buying the dip. I’m talking at #Consensus2021 Thursday night if you want to join me!”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star replied with a handshake emoji, and will appear at 8pm ET (1am BST, Friday) in the final session of the event.

Other high-profile American athletes to have joined the crypto craze in recent months include NBA star Spencer Dinwiddie and NFL free agent Russell Okung.

Mr Bankman-Fried has also mirrored the interest by purchasing the naming rights of Miami Heat’s stadium, which is now called the FTX Arena.

Brady has also gone beyond bitcoin investment by co-founding an NFT marketplace called Autograph, which aims to be a platform offering digital tokens produced by major sports and entertainment stars.

