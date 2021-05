Nike SB and Familia will be joining forces once again with a new Nike SB Dunk Low dedicated to Mineanapolis’s First Avenue live music venue. Once again, Familia and Nike SB are back again. Minneapolis-based, the skate shop always finds a way to tie in the city with their designs and for this edition, that remains true once again. Dedicated to First Avenue, the epicenter of music and entertainment in the city, the sneaker was originally set to release last year in 2020 for the 50th Anniversary of the venue but sadly was delayed. Now in 2021, the rendition appears to be finally seeing its release with first look images surfacing for us to enjoy.