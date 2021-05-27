Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis City, Warren by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHEASTERN GREENE...WESTERN MADISON MACOUPIN...JERSEY AND NORTHWESTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS...ST. CHARLES...NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN...ST. LOUIS AND SOUTHEASTERN WARREN COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI AND ST. LOUIS CITY At 1208 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Palmyra to near Orchard Farms to Dutzow, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Florissant, Elsah, Portage Des Sioux, Black Jack, Spanish Lake, West Alton, New Melle, East Alton, Girard, Alton, Godfrey, Wood River, Brighton, Roxana, Hartford, Wildwood, Bethalto, Spirit of St. Louis Airport, Weldon Spring Heights, Rosewood Heights, O`Fallon, St. Peters, Ballwin, Ellisville, Weldon Spring, Cottleville, Clarkson Valley, Winchester, Dorsey, Manchester, Town and Country, Bunker Hill, Prairietown, Harvester, Chesterfield, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Des Peres, Frontenac, Warson Woods, Crystal Lake Park, Huntleigh, Westwood and Country Life Acres. This also includes Babler Memorial State Park, Scott Joplin Historic Site, Castlewood State Park, Confluence State Park, First Missouri State Capitol Historic Site, Pere Marquette State Park, Beaver Dam State Park, and Horseshoe Lake State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 272 and 277. Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 209 and 231. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

Franklin County, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Teen drowns while trying to swim across Meramec River

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Clayton, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Photos: Clayton hosts reception for new St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones

Clayton Mayor Michelle Harris and St. Louis County Municipal League President and former Olivette Mayor Ruth Springer hosted a reception for new St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Seven Gables Inn in Clayton. About 30 St. Louis County mayors attended. Photos by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.
Saint Louis, MOKSDK

Mask mandate lifted in St. Louis and St. Louis County: FAQ

ST. LOUIS — Mask mandates have officially lifted in St. Louis and St. Louis County after CDC guidelines loosened. However, you may be wondering what that means for you moving forward. 5 On Your Side gathered your most asked questions and found the answers:. When do I have to wear...
Saint Charles County, MO70 West Sentinel

St. Charles County Youth Activity Park renamed Kinetic Park; major transformation, events planned

The approval last night by the St. Charles County Council to change the name of Youth Activity Park to Kinetic Park leads the way for a major transformation that will be all about energy in motion through adventures and play. Construction will begin this spring at the park, located at 7801 Town Square in Dardenne Prairie, and all elements of the transformation are expected to be complete by the end of 2022.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

MetroLink says new security approach is beginning to work, but hurdles remain

ST. LOUIS — A little more than a year into an overhaul of security on the region’s mass transit system, Fredrick Watford has noticed a change on his daily commute. “A lot more peaceful,” Watford said Tuesday afternoon on the way to his job at St. Louis Lambert International Airport from downtown. “A real big improvement. It’s good to know I can get on the train and know security’s going to be there.”
Saint Louis, MOstlmag.com

What you need to know about St. Louis City and St. Louis County’s relaxed mask orders

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people can go without wearing a mask inside at most places and that fully vaccinated people can go without wearing a mask outdoors. On Friday, St. Louis City and County leaders St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones, and the city's acting health director Dr. Frederick Echols announced new health orders that will ease mask and social distance requirements in both the city and the county.
Saint Charles County, MOBoone Country Connection

St. Charles County Walk-In Vaccination Events May 15-18

TOMORROW (5/15) 10 am to 1 pm at St. Charles Borromeo Church, located at 601 North 4th Street in St. Charles. Call 636-949-1899 for information or appointments. Monday (5/17) 10 am to 1 pm at the St. Charles County YMCA, located at 3900 Shady Springs Lane in St. Peters. Call 636-928-1928 for information or appointments.
Kansas City, MOkjluradio.com

Update: Kansas City and St. Louis drops indoor mask requirement

Update: City leaders in St. Louis and St. Louis County also dropped their indoor mask mandates, saying fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most indoor settings. Leaders said they will rely on personable accountability and won't ask people to prove they've been vaccinated. Kansas City is dropping...